The latest issue of Paint & Draw has just hit the shelves! It's filled with the informative tutorials you've come to expect, with professional artists on hand to help you take your work to the next level. The images below are for you to download and keep to help you out with the tutorials in issue 9. Don't forget to head over to the Paint & Draw YouTube channel where you can watch the masters at work.

Click to download the full size image to help with this issue's tutorials

Click to download the full size image to help with this issue's tutorials

Click to download the full size image to help with this issue's tutorials