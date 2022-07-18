Listen up Marvel fans, Penguin has launched a comic collection

Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably already know that the Marvel superheroes have been taking the world by storm for a while now. The heroes have always been published as comic books, but Penguin has decided to pay tribute to the long-lasting impact of Marvel by releasing a handful of the famous comics.

Penguin has become one of the most famous publishers in the world but this is the first time it's popped its iconic orange branding on any comics. Penguin has chosen three of the most famous Marvel comics to add to its collection; The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain America – and they're seriously cool. If you're feeling inspired by the Marvel comics, then make sure you check out our guide on comic art.

Image 1 of 2 I love the look of the paperback editions (Image credit: Marvel/Penguin ) Image 1 of 2 The hardback comics have full colour artwork and gold-foil stamping (Image credit: Marvel/Penguin ) Image 1 of 2

Each comic features a foreword written by young adult authors explaining the significant cultural impact of the stories. The comics come as paperback or hardback books, with the hardback editions featuring full-colour artwork, gold-foil stamping and special endpapers about the villains (they're perfect for collectors).

Series editor Ben Saunders explained, "The comics produced at Marvel in the 1960s can be compared to the most enduring popular music of that same tumultuous decade. Working at tremendous speed in what was widely regarded as a low-status commercial medium, the creators at Marvel initiated and participated in an aesthetic revolution."

The hardback comics have colour artwork (Image credit: Marvel/Penguin)

It's lovely to see these comic books get the Penguin treatment. Not only are these copies absolutely stunning, but they are also shining a positive light on the comic-book world and getting the actual comics (not just the movies) into the mainstream. I'll be excited to see if Penguin chooses to transform more of the Marvel comics in the future – I'd particularly like to see the Hawkeye or Jessica Jones comics have a Penguin makeover.

We will have to wait and see whether Penguin chooses to release any more Marvel comics, but in the meantime, you can bag yourself the paperback versions of the books from $18.74 (opens in new tab)/£17.47 (opens in new tab), or the hardbacks from $24.54 (opens in new tab)4/£28.79 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. And if you're feeling inspired and fancy creating your own comics, then make sure you download Illustrator and have a go.

Read More: