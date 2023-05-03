I can't believe these magical optical illusion photos aren't paintings

There's been so much attention given to the fantasy worlds created in AI art recently that it's refreshing to come across a reminder of how powerful photography still is when it comes to creating truly magical imagery. And how it can create stunning fantasy scenes.

Some of the South African photographer Tarryn Goldman's photographs look like optical illusions. At first glance, you would think they were paintings, but look deeper and you see that the image comprises entirely real people and objects (see our pick of the best cameras if you want to try to recreate your own favourite artwork).

In Goldman's 'Painted Girl', painting and photography collide with surreal results. The photographer painted her model, set and props using an impasto technique, building up layers to create depth and shadow to make the photograph look like an oil painting (see some backstage footage in the post above).

It's an interesting play on the concept of art capturing reality. For a moment, we think we're looking at a 2D photograph of a 2D painting of a scene, but actually, it's a photograph of a 3D scene made to look like a 2D artwork.

The Painted Girl was shortlisted for the Africa Photo Awards back in 2020, and Goldman has continued to create magical images, including pieces of digital collage that place her models in fantasy worlds. And many of these have a depth and beauty that generative AI art simply can't compare with.

