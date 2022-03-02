We can't stop staring at this hilariously hideous NFT game

NFT games are new but for every The Sandbox success story there is a Pixelmon in the hyped and cavalier world of NFTs. Artists and investors were promised their creature designs would be realised in beautiful pixel art models, but the results are tragic, hilarious and, frankly… ugly.

The idea is simple: players in the Pokémon-like Pixelmon NFT game can train, trade, fight and evolve unique creatures in the metaverse. It sounds amazing, art released to sell the game looked great too, but when the creatures 'hatched' fans were in disbelief – these things are horrid.

Unlike Pixelmon in its current form, the best NFT games, such as The Sandbox and Axie Infinity, have proved this new type of game can succeed. Read our guide to NFT gaming to see why this genre could take off in the coming years, even if titles like Pixelmon fail and even become memes – ugly Pixelmon 'Kevin' is trending.

NFT game Pixelmon causes a stir

Ugly Pixelmon 'Kevin' has become a breakout meme (Image credit: Pixelmon)

According to Syber, the project's lead, Pixelmon NFT sales raised $70 million on NFT marketplace OpenSea. Despite the monetary success Syber blames OpenSea for its 3D art limitations, but still admits on Twitter the some Pixelmon models "look [like] a shitty game from the 90s right now and do not reflect what they look like in game".

Players aren't happy, one Twitter user wrote: “I think it’s fair to say all the buyers were rugged.” The term 'rugged' refers to when a developer runs with all the profits leaving investors to pick up the pieces or 'holding the bag'. The charge is unfair here, as reported by CoinDesk Syber has taken to Twitter to confirm the team are intent on making Pixelmon work.

So @Pixelmon raised over $70m at 3 ETH per mint just for them to reveal like this. I think it’s fair to say all the buyers were rugged. Stop supporting cash grab NFT projects. pic.twitter.com/8VShQxNlglFebruary 26, 2022 See more

Syber took to Twitter to face the music and explain the situation. They wrote: "90% of everyone I know in this space hates me right now. Again, I understand. I deserve it. All of it."

They doubled-down on their intent to ensure Pixelmon succeeds: "The Pixelmon reveal was unacceptable. This is what our Pixelmon look like in-game. Our NFT art failed to reflect this. Despite the fud I will not go anywhere. The goal hasn't changed. The funds will still be used to build our game. I will see this project through."

We don't think this is the end of Pixelmon, but you can't escape the fact this game is an eyesore. The bright spot could be for the owner of Pixelmon Kevin, already an 'historical NFT' for the wrong reasons; he could be worth a fortune soon.