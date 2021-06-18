Huge pre-Prime Day TV deals 2021: The best price cuts on 4K, Fire TV and OLED

Prime Day is fast approaching, but you don’t need to wait until Prime Day, or even be an Amazon Prime member, to get some amazing pre-Prime Day TV deals right now. As per previous years, other online retailers are clamouring to shift stock with some very attractive discounts on TVs days in advance of the actual 21-22 June Prime Day. And we've got hold of the best TV deals below - like this Sony 55-inch Bravia TV, reduced from $999 to just $798 at Walmart.

Whatever your budget, there's something here for you, so check out these early Prime Day TV deals below. And if you're looking further afield for the best Prime Day deals, look at our dedicated page for all the best. And if you love all things Apple, our Apple Prime Day deals page will sort you out.

The best Prime Day TV deals

Sony 55-inch Bravia TV: $999.99 $798 at Walmart

Save $200: Two years ago, this great TV was twice the price, and it's certainly aged well. Though TV tech has stepped up with OLED screens, this Sony Bravia 4K UHD TV is still a class act in 2021. Shave $300 off the price, and you've got one of the best TV deals right now.

Hisense 75-inch H65 TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250: Whether you're streaming movies, playing games or accessing the web, this TV offers an incredible picture on a massive screen, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, as well as Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

Insignia 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $339.99 at Best Buy

Save $40: A 4K, 50-inch TV for under $400? This is a strong deal on a highly-rated TV from the US brand (operated by Best Buy). It comes with Fire, so is super-easy to operate with your voice, and expect a stunning 4K resolution from this 2020 model.

Toshiba 50-inch TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $80: This TV has attracted some great reviews online, and for good reason. Enjoy stutter-free transitions and Ultra HD quality on this Toshiba 4K TV, with Dolby Vision. Enjoy all your favourite pre-installed apps with a simple voice command, in this smart Fire TV.

JVC 70-inch 4K TV: $697 $548 at Walmart

Save $149: This is a great deal on a great Roku Smart TV. You get a 70-inch 4K UHD screen, with three HDMI ports, making it perfect for mounting the TV on a wall and finishing off your home cinema.

2LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV: $2,299.99 $1,797 at Walmart

Save $503: If you want a future-proof TV that offers the best tech, opting for an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TV is the way to go. They provide the best picture quality, and this LG 65-inch TV is currently at its lowest price ever.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 $997 at Walmart

Save $200: This big LG TV comes with NanoCell technology, and is currently just under a grand. It's a LED screen with an additional filter of tiny nanoparticles that give you colours that really pop. This is a good price cut on the 2020 model .

Choosing the right TV

Amazon Prime Day is a perfect opportunity to save big on quality TVs, but how do you know you're really getting a bargain? With so many price points and lists of features, knowing you're getting the best deal on a TV can be tricky. Well, this is not our first (Prime Day) rodeo, and having covered the retail mega-event for several years now, we're here to point you in the direction of the very best deals on a range of great TVs!

In this list of deals (which will be updated regularly), the number one criteria is value for money. That can come in the form of a big screen, which lacks the definition and clarity of higher end models, for a couple hundred dollars. Or it can mean big savings on already expensive TVs that offer the latest technology. There's lots of variables to take into account, so we advise you set a price limit, then check out what's on offer. If you chose a deal here, you can rest assured that it's a good deal.

And we're not limiting ourselves to just Amazon deals this Prime Day. Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and a slew of others are all capitalising on the Prime Day buzz to shift some of their own stock, so we're scouring their deals as well to bring you to overall best TV deals.

Not found what you're looking for above? Here are a selection of fantastic TV deals from wherever you are in the world:

