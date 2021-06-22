Prime Day power bank deals: get 30% off awesome Anker portable chargers!

Ah, power banks. The gadget you wish you didn't need, but can't live without. Anyone who's ever run out of juice without a wall socket or charger nearby will know that these little things are a saviour – and during Prime Day, some of our favourites from leading brand Anker are cheaper than ever.

In the UK right now, you can save 30% on the brilliant Anker PowerCore Essential 20000, bringing the price down to just £21 – which, considering the massive battery capacity, is an absolute steal. And in the US, you can also save 30% on the USB-C version of the same model.

The best Prime Day power bank deals: UK

Anker PowerCore essential 2000: £30 £21 at Amazon

Save 30%: Get almost a tenner off this ultra-high capacity power bank which provides over 5 full charges for most iPhone models. Trickle charging provides optimised charging to low-power devices, and two USB ports mean you can charge multiple devices at once. Nice.

Deal ends: 22 June 23:59 (BST)View Deal

Anker PowerCore essential 2000 USB-C: £40 £28 at Amazon

Save 30%: This is the USB-C version of the brilliant power bank above, complete with the same massive capacity and dual USB ports. But with USB-C, supported by many modern smartphones and tablets, you can charge both your devices and the power bank itself at super high speeds.



Deal ends: 22 June 23:59 (BST)View Deal

Anker PowerCore 26800: £50 £35 at Amazon

Save 30%: Need a bit more juice? The colossal capacity of this beast can charge your phone up to 6 times, and can even charge your tablet twice. And with three USB ports, your devices won't be vying for space!



Deal ends: 22 June 23:59 (BST)View Deal

The best Prime Day power bank deals: US

Anker PowerCore Slim 1000: $30 $19 at Amazon

Save 30%: Fancy something a little more portable? This super-sleek model is Anker's slimmest PowerCore charger, but still manages to offer more than two charges for most iPhones. And with USB-C recharging for the power bank itself, it can be recharged in just over 4 hours. Neat!



Deal ends: 22 June 23:59 (PT)View Deal

Anker PowerCore essential 2000 USB-C: $50 $35 at Amazon

Save 30%: This is an awesome saving on the USB-C edition of the brilliant Anker PowerCore essential 2000, offering a huge 2000 mAh capacity and two charging ports. And thanks to USB-C it can charge your devices faster than ever. Snap it up!



Deal ends: 22 June 23:59 (PT)View Deal

Anker PowerCore 26800: $66 $40 at Amazon

Save 39%: This is an even bigger saving, netting you a whopping 39% off the ultra-high capacity PowerCore 26800. This model has 3 USB-ports and a colossal 26800 mAh battery, so it's perfect for anyone who has lots of devices to charge. They don't come much bigger than this!



Deal ends: 22 June 23:59 (PT)View Deal

