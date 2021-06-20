Amazing Wacom deals are now live, and they're the best we've ever seen!

Wacom's Cintiq remains one of the best drawing tables on the market, and it just got more affordable with a hefty 20% off in the UK this Amazon Prime Day deal - taking the price down to just $422.99

This is the first time we've seen discounts on a Wacom One drawing tablet during Amazon Prime Day, and working out at a saving of £107, it's worth grabbing now.

Amazon also has a Prime Day deal on the budget entry-level One by Wacom student drawing tablet – it's down to just £37.99 in the UK – see below for more details.

We'll be adding more deals as they go live on Amazon. You can see more of the best Prime Day deals in our constantly updated roundup, but you'll want to hurry to bag the Wacom One deal below, as we expect this one to sell out quickly.

Best Wacom deals: UK

Wacom Cintiq 16 £529 .99 £422.99 at Amazon

Save £107: Wacom's Cintiq still offers one of the best pen displays on the market. It boasts an anti-glare HD display and comes with Wacom's Pro Pen 2, with its 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. With 20% off the 16-inch model, this is the best price we've seen yet.View Deal

Wacom Intuos Small £66.49 £52.99 at Amazon

Save £13.47: Wacom's Intuos range offers an affordable entry point to drawing tablets, and this small model just got even cheaper this Amazon Prime Day. Pay barely over £50 for this accurate budget tablet that connects instantly to a Mac or PC via USB or Bluetooth.View Deal

