Mario fans just spotted a subtle Princess Peach redesign

The inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom feature some of the most iconic video game character designs around, from everyone's favourite Italian plumber to the likes of Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach. So it's no wonder that when a design is slightly tweaked, fans notice.

Nintendo appears to have edited the box art for the upcoming game, Princess Peach: Showtime. The titular princess's face has been subtly changed from the initial version, with a very slightly different expression – which some fans are speculating is designed to resemble the Peach from the wildly successful Mario movie. (Ready to start gaming? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

Old (left) vs new (right) (Image credit: Nintendo)

The new expression is arguably more confident, with a hint of determination – as opposed to the original which, in comparison, looks like pretty doe-eyed. For our money, it's an improvement, and it seems most of Twitter (sorry X) agrees. But the real question is: why the change?

The new design is closer to the movie version of Princess Peach (Image credit: Nintendo)

Plenty of fans have pointed out that the new design is much more similar to that of Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros movie, released earlier this year. It certainly makes sense that Nintendo would want to capitalise on the movie's phenomenal success. But either way, the more detailed expression certainly makes Peach look a little more, dare we say, human.

Well, we say human, but she still doesn't have teeth. We recently discovered that only one female Super Mario character has a set of gnashers, and to be honest, we're still getting over it.