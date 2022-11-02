Hilarious Pringles poster typo gets roasted on Twitter

By Daniel Piper
published

There's no 'I' in team – but there is one in multigrain.

It's every designer's worst nightmare. Your campaign has just gone live, the billboards are up and people across the country are finally setting eyes on your work. And they're all seeing the same thing – a huge, fat typo.

Whoever runs Pringles' UK Twitter account has woken up to quite the day, with the account getting flooded with photos of a billboard advertising the company's new multigran crisps. There might be no 'I' in 'team', but there's definitely one in 'multigrain'. This one won't be making our roundup of the best print ads.

Pringles Billboard add featuring the word Multigran

(Image credit: Gavin Peters on Twitter)

"I'm crying with laughter," one Twitter user comments along with a photo of the offending billboard on the London Underground. "What is a multi gran? Is it many grans? Explain!" Another adds, "I love the old Pringles, but these new ones with extra grans look good."

See more
See more

Pringles has attempted to take the joking with a gran of salt, responding light-heartedly to the many (many) tweets, "Grans are for long hugs and wisdom. Not Pringles. We can guarantee that our new Multigrain Pringles are 100% gran free." And of course, we've been treated to some good old brand banter (brandter), with the company tweeted UK opticians Specsavers to ask for a "block booking" for its marketing team. 

From Amazon's unfortunate app icon to that Sonic Nintendo Switch controller, we've seen plenty of design fails in 2022. If you want to see some examples of posters done right, take a look at our roundup of the best billboard ads.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

