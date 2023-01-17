Sony's rumoured 'PS5 Slim' console could be a little disappointing

The PS5 is only just becoming (slightly) easier to get hold of, but the rumour mill has already turned its attention to what might be coming next. We've already heard that Sony is working on a potentially slimmer version of the console complete with removable disk drive, but new leaks suggest that edition might not be quite as exciting as we hoped.

According to a Sony leaker, this version of the PS5 will feature pretty much identical hardware to its predecessor, which means it'll be just as gargantuan – and just as fast. Rather than the much-rumoured PS5 Slim (or indeed PS5 Pro), this is looking like an incremental upgrade. (Feeling lucky? Check out the latest PS5 restock news.)

The next PS5 might look (and perform) the same (Image credit: Future/Sony)

According to Tom Henderson (below), it "doesn't seem like there are any major hardware changes from the original console". Not only that, but the new, removable disk drive is unlikely to be of any benefit to existing owners of the digital edition, as it won't be compatible.

A small update here:- Doesn't seem like there are any major hardware changes from the original console.- Disc Drive likely won't be compatible with the current digital versionhttps://t.co/2rzlDrjYAbJanuary 13, 2023 See more

Indeed, like the Nintendo Switch Pro, it looks like we're going to have to wait for the PS5's real heir. That said, even incremental updates can be welcome, especially if you don't own the console yet. Currently, the PS5 is available in two versions – a digital edition and disk edition. Right now, if you opt for the digital edition but change your mind further down the line, you're stuck. Indeed, forking out for a detachable accessory sounds preferable to buying a whole new machine.

But it could still be good news for first-time PS5 buyers (Image credit: Future)

And even if a redesigned PS5 isn't on the way yet, the console is still going from strength to strength, with the Unreal 5 engine promising previously unreached heights of visual fidelity. As we said in our most recent PS5 review, even two years on, it remains unmatched. If you want to start gaming right now, check out today's best deals below.

Read more: