The official PS5 SSD is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Yes, the PS5 is theoretically the best modern gaming console, but there is one thing we don't like so much about them (apart from their scarcity). And that's the feeble internal hard drive that they come with. Luckily you can soup-up your console easily, and right now the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deal that we can find is on an official brand – $50 off the WD_BLACK (1TB) SN850, down from $179.99 to $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Fully compatible with the PS5, this SSD offers powerful performance and fast transfer speeds. Installation is quick and easy, and it even features HeatSink technology so there's no risk of the card overheating when in your console.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK (1TB) SN850: $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: Western Digital are well renowned as one of the top brands for internal SSDs when it comes to value for money and great quality, and this SN850 is officially licensed by Playstation so you know you're in good hands.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK (2TB) SN850: $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70: Want more storage? You got it, plus a bigger saving. Amazon is also selling the 2TB internal hard drive for less, slicing 23% (or $70) off the price. You want to give your PS5 some room to breathe? This will help with that.



