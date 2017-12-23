Reader survey: get six design handbooks free (worth £54)

We want to make Creative Bloq even better for you in 2018. We want to bring you the news, how dos, inspiration, insight and advice that you need to become better designers and artists. But we need your help.

Your opinions are extremely important to us. The more we know about you, what you want from Creative Bloq and how you feel about what we do, the better we can provide you with inspiring, relevant content that aids you in your day-to-day projects.

So, we’ve put together a quick survey to find out a little more about you and what you do. We want to know what sort of content and software you’re most interested in, and which areas we should focus on in 2018.

Importantly: we won’t share your information with third parties. We know you’re busy, too, so it’s largely multiple choice. It won’t take more than a few minutes to fill out.

Choose your free gift

To say thank you, we’re offering you the choice of one of four free digital ebooks for your iOS device:

You’ll be emailed a code to redeem the digital version of your choice after completing the reader survey.

Fill out our short reader survey

To fill out the survey, all you have to do is hit the survey link here or above.

And a huge thank you from everyone at team Creative Bloq. Your insight is invaluable – and we can’t wait to make the site better for you in 2018.