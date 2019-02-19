Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: Everything we know so far

Samsung has announced an exciting addition to its Galaxy Tab range. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a super-slim, super-light tablet, and sports a 10.5-inch screen.

Read on to find out what we know so far. More details, including the price, are likely to be revealed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event on Wednesday (20 Feb).

The device will be available to preorder from March 2019, and we'll be keeping an eye out for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e deals and updating this post when they become available.

A smarter tablet

Samsung promises 'vast' battery life (up to 14 and a half hours), and a design geared towards 'rich and immersive entertainment experiences'. Its metal body is just 5.5mm thick and weighs in at 400g. Users will be able to couple the tablet with the Samsung DeX and keyboard (sold separately) to create a desktop workstation.

There's also a 16:10, 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, with slimmed-down bezels and no visible home key. Samsung says it's geared towards immersive entertainment experiences, but it should pack plenty of appeal for designers, too.

The Galaxy Tab S5e will be the first tablet to feature Samsung's new virtual assistant, Bixby, and has been optimised to offer a hub from which users can control their smart home devices.

Finally, there are Quad Speakers with built-in auto-rotate stereo technology (it adapts depending on how you're holding your tablet), Dolby Atmos integration and sound by AKG.

The best Galaxy Tab S5e deals

This tablet isn't available to buy yet – but you can pre-register on the Samsung website. We'll be updating this post with the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e deals as and when they become available, so hold tight.

We rated this tablet's predecessor, the S4, very highly in our roundup of the best tablets with a stylus – in fact, we thought it was the best Android tablet by a mile. Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review here, and take a look at the deals below if you think it's for you (and can't wait for the S5e).

