Calling all content creators: this 2TB hard drive is at an all-time low price

By Beren Neale
published

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is going for $119.

A great SanDisk deal.
We have eagle eyes for all the best savings on external hard drives here on Creative Bloq. It's because, as creatives, they're such essential items, and they also enjoy some fairly steep price reductions. That's exactly what we've found with this SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - down from $449.99 to just $119.99, saving you $330, over at B&H Photo

That's a portable 2TB SSD for under $150, from an industry-leading brand. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is actually one of our top picks of the best external hard drives, and also the best PS5 external hard drives. We love it because, as we say in our SanDisk Extreme review, it's light, small, super fast, and looks iconic. Read on to see why we think this deal is worth shouting about... 

SanDisk Extreme SSD (V2, 2TB) $449

SanDisk Extreme SSD (V2, 2TB)
Was: $449
Now: $119 at B&H Photo
Save $330

Overview: This is a solid, portable SSD that's geared towards content creators that want to record and have access to files on the fly, fast. And, with a $330 saving, the 2TB model is at an all-time low price. 

Key features: It's durable; is password-protected with 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption; comes with a five-year warranty; boasts 445.43 MB/s write and 434.78 MB/s read speeds. 

Price history: As far as we can tell, the previously best price for this 2TB model was $160 on Amazon. It's been regularly around the $170 mark for a while now, but $119 is, until now, unheard of. 

Price comparison: $133 at Amazon | $599 at Best Buy

Reviews: We called it a 'solid professional option', but at this price you don't need to be a pro to make the most of its fast write and read speeds. SanDisk has long been regarded as an industry-leading external hard drive brand, and with the 

