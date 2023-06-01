Calling all content creators: this 2TB hard drive is at an all-time low price

SanDisk Extreme SSD (V2, 2TB)

Was: $449

Now: $119 at B&H Photo

Save $330

Overview: This is a solid, portable SSD that's geared towards content creators that want to record and have access to files on the fly, fast. And, with a $330 saving, the 2TB model is at an all-time low price.

Key features: It's durable; is password-protected with 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption; comes with a five-year warranty; boasts 445.43 MB/s write and 434.78 MB/s read speeds.

Price history: As far as we can tell, the previously best price for this 2TB model was $160 on Amazon. It's been regularly around the $170 mark for a while now, but $119 is, until now, unheard of.

Price comparison: $133 at Amazon | $599 at Best Buy

Reviews: We called it a 'solid professional option', but at this price you don't need to be a pro to make the most of its fast write and read speeds. SanDisk has long been regarded as an industry-leading external hard drive brand, and with the