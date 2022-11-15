Our favourite PS5 SSD sees fantastic price cut

If you own an elusive PS5, you'll know that the 825GB of internal storage doesn't go far when you're playing all the best next-gen games. If you're wanting to expand your storage but don't want a bulky external hard drive, then an internal SSD is the way to go! Luckily right now, you can head on over to Best Buy and grab the Seagate FireCuda 1TB Internal SSD on sale from $249.99 down to just $139.99 (opens in new tab), saving you an impressive $110!



Internal SSDs are a great option for gamers that want to keep all their games stored on the console. Unlike older Playstation consoles, the PS5 only has one storage size when buying so a good internal SSD is the way to go for expanding your space to store games. It is fully compatible with the PS5 and installation is an easy process! The Seagate FireCuda features HeatSink technology, meaning it avoids any overheating when in the console. It delivers powerful performance and fast transfer speed to make sure your data is safely stored with ease. You know we love it, as it even takes top spot in our guide to the best SSD for PS5.



There are a few other great PS5 SSD deals active right now, including the Gammix S70 Blade 1TB card where it's currently under $100 at Amazon. (opens in new tab) If you're looking to further up your Playstation gaming set up, why not check out our guides to the best TV for PS5 and the best PS5 controllers once you've grabbed your shiny new SSD?

(opens in new tab) SeaGate Firecuda 530 1TB SSD $249.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $110: Improve your console storage to store all the best next-gen games on your beloved Playstation 5! With efficient HeatSink technology to avoid overheating and fast performance, the FireCuda is an excellent addition to your PS5.

(opens in new tab) GAMMIX S70 BLADE 1TB SSD $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110: Improve your console storage to store all the best next-gen games on your beloved Playstation 5! With efficient HeatSink technology to avoid overheating and fast performance, the FireCuda is an excellent addition to your PS5.

Not US based? Check out the best prices on the SeaGate Firecuda internal SSD wherever you are...

Related articles: