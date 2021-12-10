This brilliant TV deal is the perfect Christmas treat at under $900

Christmas requires good TV and films, so this fantastic Sony TV deal could be the perfect gift for yourself or anyone else. You can enhance your viewing pleasure with a brilliant 50in 4K UHD TV with HDR screen now for under $900 at Crutchfields. The Sony XR-50X90J at $898 offers phenomenal value for a TV with these specs, and it comes with delivery just in time for the holiday season.

In the UK? Then you'll need to be quick. Amazon also has £70 off the 50in Sony 90J taking the price to £879, but stock is running low. See below for more great Christmas TV deals in the UK and US, or check out our guide to the best TVs available.

Sony X90J Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR: $1,098 Sony X90J Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR: $1,098 $898 at Crutchfields

Save $200: This 50-inch 4K TV with HDR offers a brilliant viewing experience with precise lighting and excellent shadow detail, and it looks the part too thanks to a sleek flush surface bezel design.



Sony X90J Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR: £949 Sony X90J Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR: £949 £879 at Crutchfields

Save £70: If you're in the UK, you can also get a discount on this superb television in time for Christmas if you're fast. Amazon has it for just £879, but there aren't many left.

The best Christmas TV deals: US

LG OLED 48-inch 4K TV: $1,199 LG OLED 48-inch 4K TV: $1,199 $796 at Amazon

Save $403: This is another massive TV deal, with a huge $403 off. The LG OLED TV is a quality model with a 4K AI processor that adapts you what you're watching for a smooth, crisp picture. This is the cheapest price we've seen it at.

TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV: $699.99 TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV: $699.99 $498 at Walmart

Save $151: This 55-inch, 4K TV is currently under $500 over at Walmart, and is another great bargain. This is a QLED screen, with a stunning 4K resolution, and comes with Roku smarts. Order now for pre-Christmas delivery.



Samsung QLED 65-inch 4K TV: $2,799 Samsung QLED 65-inch 4K TV: $2,799 $1,797 at Amazon

Save $1,002: Want a truly massive screen, and don't mind a QLED panel? Save a whole grand on this whopping 85in 4K TV at Amazon. QLED panels are brighter than OLED, so if it's going in a bright room, the image will still stand out. There are discounts on smaller sizes too.

TCL 50P610K 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $379 TCL 50P610K 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $379 $299 at Ao.com

Save $80: For a really economical 4K Ultra HD TV, get $80 off this already fairly cheap TCL screen at Ao.com. You get a clear, bright image, smart fetures and decent speakers for a very reasonable price.

The best Christmas TV deals: UK

LG 55in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV: £1,299 LG 55in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV: £1,299 £899 at Currys

Save £400: This is the best TV deal we've seen in the UK since Black Friday, with £400 off a superb 55in OLED screen from LG. Enter the code VISION100OFF at checkout to get the full discount.

JVC LT-39C3210 39in Smart HD Ready HDR LED TV: £329.99 JVC LT-39C3210 39in Smart HD Ready HDR LED TV: £329.99 £229 at Currys

Save £109: For a more budget-friendly Christmas TV deal in the UK, you can't go wrong with almost a third off the price of this 39in HD LED TV from JVC, also at Currys. It comes with a built-in Freeview HD tuner.

Not found what you want? Here are some more deals on TVs wherever you are in the world...

