Perfect your illustration skills with this new free learn how to draw app

Are you an aspiring artist looking for clear direction? Or maybe you've got some experience of under your belt but you need a hand taking your skills to the next level. In either case, today's release of Learn how to Draw, a free app for Android, aims to help you achieve your goal.

Developed by Spider-Man illustrator Will Sliney and his younger brother Aiden Sliney, Learn how to Draw offers simple step-by-step guides, packed with intricate detail. And with tutorials that can be broken down into minute stages, the app promises to offer more than a conventional how to draw book.

Covering topics such as figure drawing, clothing, environments and more, Learn how to Draw used high definition and slow motion cameras to capture subjects in a way that has not been possible before.

Anatomy, environments and objects are covered in the tutorials

For Will Sliney, the app was a chance to give back to artists in a way that simply isn't possible person-to-person. "I’ve tried my hand at live workshops, college lecturing, and open tutorials, but I have found that the requests for lessons only grows as I move further along in my career," he explains.

"This app is hopefully the answer to that; a place where we can create modern tutorials and share them in a way that was previously impossible," he adds. "A place where any artist can study every individual step of of the process, in a way that surpasses even if I was standing alongside the user themselves."

New content is expected to be added every Monday

Thanks to the technical know how of Aiden Sliney, the founder of Soundwave, Learn how to Draw has been built with simplicity in mind. "The tutorials are the core and focus of this app," he reveals. "Optimised for all screen sizes, enjoy learning how to draw on your phone or tablet."

With top artists invited to share their knowledge on the platform, as well as the uploading of new content every Monday, Learn how to Draw looks set to make the art of drawing more accessible and informative. And while an iOS version is only just around the corner, Android users can get started by downloading the app now.