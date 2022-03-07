I'm officially creeped out by this AI face app

Life is pretty bizarre at the minute, what with the rise of the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, deep fakes, NFTs and all. With those in mind, this obscure AI tool probably won't seem too out of the ordinary to a lot of people – but it's still creeping us out.

MyHeritage has created an AI tool called LiveStory, that allows its users to not only see an animated version of their ancestors but now also hear them too. Users can hear about their ancestors' lives directly from them with this innovative (and kind of terrifying) technology that brings old photos to life.

MyHeritage founder Gilad Japhet has explained that "LiveStory takes storytelling to the next level. Our use of AI to breathe new life into historical photos is unique and is helping millions of people cultivate a renewed emotional connection with their ancestors and deceased loved ones".

The moving AI image was frightening enough when it was first released back in May last year. And while I can appreciate the sentiment of bringing these stories to life and revisiting old memories, I can't help but feel spooked by the talking video of a dead relative. It's so surreal that it reminds me of all the moving pictures from Harry Potter.

We're probably going to have nightmares for the next few weeks now.

