Start your dream design business with Computer Arts

Tired of working for someone else and dream of forging your own independent career? If so, you're not alone. Over a quarter of UK adults have ambitions of setting up their own business, and that number is on the rise. To learn how you can go about starting your dream business, the latest issue of Computer Arts sits down and talks with designers and creatives who have done exactly that. Perhaps, with their practical advice, 2019 will be the year you achieve your goal?

Packed with insights that cover the essentials every new business needs to survive, plus killer tips to make sure your portfolio attracts those all-important clients, this lead feature is here to guide you through choppy waters. And remember, if the commissions start to take off, it's okay to say no to work!

Start landing your dream clients and create work you're passionate about

Elsewhere in issue 289, we take a look at the latest lettering developments from Fontsmith in our showcase. As if there wasn't enough hot new talent to soak up there, we also take a look at the 15 graphic designer game changers who are poised to shake up the industry. Meanwhile, design agency Koto explains how to rebrand for an experimental age, and Dalton Maag reveals how it creates successful type design.

Take a closer look at what's inside Computer Arts issue 289 by scrolling left to right through the gallery below.

