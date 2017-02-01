Topics

Stimulate your brain with this unqiue audio tool

This audio experience is the perfect option for folks who need focus, and will be sure to help you get things done.

If you have an internet connection, you're just a couple clicks away from massive distractions. Keep your mind on your work and drown out the obstacles with a lifetime subscription to Brain.fm. You can get it on sale for just $39.99 (approx. £32).

There are tons of playlists and music choices out there that purport to help you focus, but none get the job done like Brain.fm. This unique listening experience uses artificial intelligence to create an endless stream of the best music for maximum productivity and inspiration – making it the perfect tool for designers looking for something to stimulate their brain.

You can get a lifetime subscription to Brain.fm on sale for just $39.99 (approx. £32). That’s a savings of 80% off the retail price for a truly unique audio experience, so grab it today!

