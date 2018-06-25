Streamline your workflow with this versatile tool

One of the first things you should do when setting out to achieve a goal is to map out how you want to get there. You might think it's as straightforward as getting from point A to point B, but you never know what might change along the way.

That's when Timelinr Personal Plan can help.

This handy project planning tool allows you to put together high-level roadmaps that loop in all your team members and stakeholders. Know exactly which tasks are still at hand, which resources need to be allocated, and a whole lot more. Best of all, you get to have it for life for just $49.99.

Related articles: