Get a stunning 70-inch LG TV for under $650

With the ever-growing popularity of streaming services, high-end gaming consoles and 4K movies, owning a 4K smart TV is a must-have if you're wanting to make the most out of the entertainment options available. We've managed to find the perfect TV that ticks all of those boxes, and it's even had a great price cut. Best Buy is currently selling the LG 70-inch UP8070 UHD Smart TV on sale from $799.99 down to just $649.99. (opens in new tab)

Measuring a huge 70-inches, this TV is no small purchase. It's pretty rare to see a screen of this size at such a low price which is why we're pretty excited about this 19% saving. The LG UP8070 comes well equipped to keep you entertained with access to the most popular streaming apps such as Disney Plus and Netflix with a subscription. It also has its own streaming service, LG Channels, that offers viewers more than 300 channels. The included Magic Remote has both voice command and a sleek navigation design so you can watch your favourite shows and movies with just a few clicks of a button. It uses a Quad-core processor and Trumotion technology to make the picture as vibrant and crisp as you can get on a modern TV.

LG 70-inch UP8070 4K UHD Smart TV $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $150: With vibrant and sharp visuals, this 70-inch TV is perfect for 4K streaming and gaming. Despite its size, it has a lightweight frame and sleek design. Pick up this saving at Best Buy

If you're wanting to explore more TV options, Best Buy has multiple deals active on other Smart TVs right now!

LG 65" Class NanoCell 90 LED 4K UHD Smart TV
$999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $100: With a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision technology, this smart TV offers viewers sharp visuals and deep colours. It even includes Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

