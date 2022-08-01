Famous logos reimagined as Studio Ghibli characters are an absolute delight

We've seen plenty of ingenious logo reimaginings, with famous symbols rendered in retro, handwritten, horror, and many more aesthetics. But this might just be the most adorable project yet.

The official behance Instagram account has highlighted the work of a Vietnamese artist who has delightfully rendered various characters from the world of Hayao Miyazaki as famous logos. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out our guide on how to design a logo.)

A post shared by Behance (@behance) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Spirited Away's Kaonashi (or No Face) is perfect as the three Adidas stripes, while Ponyo makes for an especially cute Snapchat ghost. Meanwhile, fire demon Calcifer from Howl's Moving Castle was born to portray the Tinder flame. And Kiki (of Kiki's Delivery Service Fame) makes for a much cuter Wendy's logo than the company's recent emo reimagining.

The designs by Duong Nguyn (opens in new tab) are going down a storm online. "What an incredibly cool idea!" One Instagram user comments, while another adds, "Fascinating thought process and superb execution."

If you're looking for more awesome logo projects, take a look at these medieval logo redesigns. And if you're inspired to embark on a logo design project of your own, be sure to take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.

