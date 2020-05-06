Studio Ghibli Blu-ray case concept just won the internet

Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli, is known for its painstaking attention to detail, and a design for a Blu-ray case for one of its films has attracted plenty of love online. The concept design for My Neighbour Toroto was created by a fan, @panasonynet, and posted to their Twitter (below), and has since taken on a viral quality as it's been shared around the world, often being attributed to the studio.
What makes the design so special? The surface of the Blu-ray disc means that the characters are reflected in it. It looks as if they are peering into a lake and seeing themselves peering back. And as the characters are in the forest surrounded by greenery, it's really not hard to imagine that there would be a lake there. It's one of those backdrops that adds beautifully to the characters' stories (see our character design tips for more pointers on crafting believable creations).
森の池をのぞく女の子 pic.twitter.com/QMKWcWZ9NIMay 10, 2019
In short, we love it, and we want one (even though we don't have a Blu-ray player). And by the looks of the comments, we're not the only ones.
What a beautiful concept I’m going to cryApril 29, 2020
There was also a flood of positivity over on Reddit, with one commenter saying it was "simple yet perfect". We can't help but agree.
Seeing as this concept is, as far as we know, a concept, and therefore unavailable to purchase, we'll have to be content for now at rewatching the Studio Ghibli back catalogue, a lot of which is now available on Netflix.
And if you get bored of that, then you can always try and make your own animated videos.
Read more: