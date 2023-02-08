Watch the Super Bowl on huge 75-inch screen in unmissable TV deal

The Super Bowl is coming this Sunday, and if you want to watch it on a screen on a suitably large screen, but don't want to break the bank, we've found the TV deal for you. Right now you can get a 75-inch LG 4K TV down from $768 to $688 (opens in new tab) over at Walmart. That's a huge 75-inch TV for under $700!

We think this is a great TV deal for a few reasons. First of all, we're always interested in deals on LG TVs, as they're one of the premiere TV manufacturers in the world. But most importantly, although the Super Bowl won't be broadcast in 4K, this TV's α5 Gen5 AI 4K Processor can upscale content to sharpen content and detail. Fantastic for sport, films and streaming content.

Want some more TV options? We've put a together that brings in all the best LG C1 deals. That TV is a little more high end, but as it's been superceded by the C2, you're likely to see some really appealing deals on it.

The best Super Bowl TV deals this week

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch 4K TV: $768 $688 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80: If you want a really big TV screen to watch the Super Bowl this weekend – and all other big sporting events afterwards – this is the deal for you. We rate this LG set, and

with a processor that upscales content to 4K, it's a hugely popular option for sports fans.



(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV: $699.99 $428 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $271: Want to go smaller? This 55-inch TV is still really big, and really beautiful with its QLED resolution. We've seen discounts on this model, but this is definitely the biggest deal so far that we've seen. Want the best quality screen? Scroll down...



(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch 4K TV: $1,599.99 $996.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $600: If you're looking for a decently-sized TV with the best OLED picture quality, that will show all sporting content in the best possible light, this LG 4K UHD OLED TV is hard to beat. And, with a whopping $600 off, it probably won't last long.



