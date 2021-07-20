Get a whopping $360 off a Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover in Back to School deal

There is an awesome Surface Pro 7 deal on at the moment, meaning you'll save an almost record amount on one of the latest models. Yup, if you're in the US, you can get a marvellous $360 off the Surface Pro 7 (latest model) at Best Buy, reducing the price from $959 to $599.

This stellar saving is on the 12.3-inch, Intel Core i3 model, with its 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, not to mention a black Type Cover, which often reach up to $100 or more by themselves. All together, it's a great bundle deal, and ideal for all creatives.

In the UK? There's a deal below for you, too, which saves you a very nice £219 on a Surface Pro 7 at Amazon. Not quite right? Head over to our Apple Back to School sales hub for more great prices on Apple products.

Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal: US

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: This 12.3-inch touch screen Surface Pro 7 comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also comes with the Type Cover, which usually costs around $100 by itself. There are more savings if you want to upgrade, too.



Microsoft Surface Slim Pen: $144.99 $105.99 at Amazon

Save $39: Get your hands on a brand new pen that's light and thin, plus incredibly easy to control. The Surface Pen writes like pen on paper, it's tiltable and even has an eraser on the end of the pen to rub away your mistakes!View Deal

Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal: UK

Surface Pro 7: £1,169 £949.99 at Amazon

Save £219: This 2019 edition of the Surface Pro 7 comes with a Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home – and a sizeable 19% off.

Surface Pen: £99.99 £66 at Amazon

Save £34: Use your new Surface Pro 7 to its fullest potential, with the official Microsoft Surface Pen. It's a perfect addition for all budding digital artists and note-takers, and there's currently a very tempting £41off.



If this isn't quite what you're looking for, here are some other great Surface Pro deals.

