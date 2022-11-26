Finally! The Nintendo Switch OLED gets a record-breaking US discount

Update: This deal has now sold out, but we've found the same price on a refurbished model from a reputable seller – get a refurbished Switch at Gamestop for $319.99 (opens in new tab).

Hurrah! The US has been short-changed on Switch OLED deals so far, but we finally have some good news. The Nintendo Switch OLED is has hit a record-low price in the US, with Woot slashing a wonderful $30 off the price, bringing it down from $349.99 to $319.99 (opens in new tab) – the lowest we've seen.

Woot was responsible for the previous low, which seems to have been that $324.99 deal at the end of the summer. Since then we've been sniffing around for OLED deals for our US readers, but to no avail. Now though, fans on both sides of the pond can enjoy a record-low price on the Switch with the biggest, most beautiful screen.

In the UK? There's a bargain price for you too, Asda has the console at £279, reduced from £309 right now (opens in new tab). Whoop whoop.

Want more Switch deals? See our Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog or keep reading for more details.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99 $319.99 at Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $30: We've never seen the Switch OLED go this low in the US, in fact we haven't seen any deals at all lately on the standalone console so this is very welcome indeed. Happy shopping!

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: £309 £279 at Asda (opens in new tab)

Save £30: Last week, this was the lowest price ever on the console (briefly surpassed but that deal has sold out). Great news that Asda brought the deal back but we don't know how long it'll hang around for – the last one sold out in a few hours.

Not in the US or UK? See the best deals near you:

Read more: