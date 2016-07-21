Take your projects to the next level with these design assets

No designer should be without their tools, and you’ll never have to be short of assets or inspiration when you grab the 2016 Summer Design Bundle. Right now, you can pay what you want for this massive collection of design resources.

This bundle of assets geared toward graphic designers has everything a creator could ask for. You’ll find mockups and templates, icons, vectors, fonts, and more—all the tools you need to make your next design project shine. Whether you’re a professional in need of expanding your toolkit or just like to design in your free time, this bundle is packed to the brim with assets just waiting to be put to work.