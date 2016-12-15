Tech giant challenges students with exciting new VR project

The rise of virtual reality technology, such as the release of the Oculus Rift headset, looks set to deliver some of the most immersive 3D movies people have ever seen. To help students master the new technology behind VR, the National Film and Television School (NFTS) has teamed up with leading graphics processor manufacturer, AMD, to provide them with the tools they'll need.

Both NFTS students and recent graduates will be among the first in the UK to access AMD's groundbreaking Radeon Pro WX7100 graphic cards, which can develop high fidelity VR experiences. The initiative will allow students to deliver a series of virtual reality projects as part of NFTS' Bridges to Industry scheme. These include an interactive and immersive VR experience for Oculus or HTC headsets, a 360˚ video project that entertains and inspires, and a topical short film on the impact of Augmented Reality.

AMD's new graphics cards are perfect for delivering VR experiences

“Filmmakers, television producers and games developers are all exploring the possibilities presented by 360 video, VR and AR as well as the creative and technical challenges in producing something that genuinely makes use of the additional level of viewer interaction," says Nik Powell, NFTS Director. "This series of projects set by AMD is a fantastic opportunity for our students and graduates to explore these new technologies and think differently about how a story can be told.”

“We are delighted to support this new initiative to combine our technological expertise with NFTS students’ and graduates’ expertise in storytelling” adds Roy Taylor, CVP at AMD and Chairman, BAFTA VR Advisory Group. “We believe storytelling is the key to the success of these new technologies which is why it’s so important to work with a prestigious, creative institution like the NFTS. We look forward to seeing the results.”

