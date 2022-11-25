The best Black Friday Lego deals will please Harry Potter and Star Wars fans

Lego Black Friday deals are here... kind of. In fact it's been slightly hard to find really brilliant discounts on the brick-based toy. But we've found the four best Lego deals, based on popularity and actual money saved.

Top of the lot would be the 30% off Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, bringing the price down from £114 to £80.49 (opens in new tab). There are 1,673 pieces to this set, which include the wizard's wands.

The next best Black Friday Lego deal would be on Star Wars' R2-D2 - a 2,314 piece set that is currently down from £209.99 to £169.99 over at Zavvi (opens in new tab). For the other top picks, scroll down to find out.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter & Hermione Granger: £1 14.99 £80.49 at Lego (opens in new tab)

Save £34: This is the larger set of both Harry Potter and his wizard mate Hermione Granger. Harry comes with his ankle-length cape and both carry their (replaceable) wands. Right now, this is the biggest saving on the popular brand that we can find.



(opens in new tab) Star Wars R2-D2: £209 .99 £169.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Save £40: Another sizeable Lego set here, consisting of 2,314 pieces, this will please the Star Wars fans out there, young and old. It also comes with a buildable display stand, featuring an information plaque.



(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets: £1 29.99 £109.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £20: Another Harry Potter piece, but this time an iconic set that kids and adults will have clear memories of from the books and films. The Chamber of Secrets set is 1,176 pieces and comes with many of the well-loved (and not-so-well-loved) characters.



(opens in new tab) Millennium Falcon: £699 .99 £629.99 at Fenwick (opens in new tab)

Save £70: OK, this steps things up a bit. This 75192 piece set of the Millennium Falcon is a serious investment, not only because it's so huge, but also it's expensive – but you get a good £70 taken off the price if you get it through Fenwick right now.



Still looking for more Lego Black Friday deals? Here are some more, wherever you are based in the world...

