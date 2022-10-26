The Simpsons anime makeover has to be seen to be believed

After three decades, The Simpsons still manages to surprise us. The long-running season is known for its experimentation, sometimes taking surreal turns. But just when we thought it might have run out of ideas, it looks set to deliver a stunning Halloween makeover.

The Simpsons is famous for its Halloween specials, and this year's looks like it could be a gem. One of the instalments in the upcoming Treehouse of Horror compilation will give the Simpsons a full anime makeover, and fans are in awe of these early glimpses we've seen online (for some pointers for your own work, see our character design tips).

The Simpsons Halloween special will feature a tribute to Death Note (Image credit: The Simpsons)

The Simpsons' anime makeover is a tribute to the Japanese manga series Death Note. Written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, the original series follows a teen genius who discovers a notebook that grants the user a supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages. In Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, it's Lisa (naturally) who receives the Death Note (or Death Tome, as it's called in the episode). A short clip and some screenshots have been released, giving us a glimpse at anime Homer and Marge, and fans are amazed.

Manga fans will notice that the anime Simpsons look very true to the original style of Death Note, and that's clearly thanks to the involvement of the Korean studio DR Movie, which animated the segment. It worked on the Death Note anime series as well as titles such as the Matrix prequel The Animatrix and Justice League.

Image 1 of 3 Lisa is the recipient of the 'Death Tome' in the anime Simpsons special (Image credit: The Simpsons ) The animation was done by South Korean studio DR Movie (Image credit: The Simpsons ) Lisa, Homer and Marge in perfect anime style (Image credit: The Simpsons )

Fans have also been delighting in some of the details revealed in the short glimpse. Not just the main Simpsons characters who turn up in the anime style, but we can also catch glimpses of an anime Disco Stu and the identical twins Sherri and Terri Mackleberry, and we expect there will be more in the full instalment. Some fans are even already saying that they'd like to see a whole series of a film in the anime style.

"This is exactly what I want when a western cartoon reference anime. I always get annoyed when the style is usually half-assed, ever since I was a kid," one person wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "I really want to see more episodes in this style, like a spinoff. Or just more episodes done in different animation styles! Doesn't only need to be treehouse episodes," another person wrote. "I would 100% watch a Simpsons anime done in this style," someone else said.

(Image credit: The Simpsons)

Incredibly, The Simpsons continues to come up with creative ideas after more than 30 years turning out seasons based on a deceptively simple premise. Treehouse of Horror XXXIII will air on Fox on October 30 and on Hulu the next day. Death Tome will be the second of the three segments. The other two pieces will be a tribute to the 2014 horror film Babadook starring Marge and a Westworld parody.

