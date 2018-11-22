Black Friday flash sale: Don't miss this crazy-cheap Xbox One X deal

If you're interested in gaming, you'll know that there are plenty of Xbox Black Friday bundle deals around. However, if the game isn't what you're after, these can be a bit of a false economy. Much rarer is the standalone console offer, but Walmart has stepped up this year with a great Xbox One X deal. But you'll need to be quick because last time we checked there were just a couple left up for grabs.

In this awesome Microsoft Black Friday 2018 deal, you can pick up an Xbox One X console for just under $400 rather than the usual $499.99. Microsoft's Xbox One X offers 4K HDR gaming – which means games look stunning. It also promises 40% more power than any other console, making it the most premium gaming experience you can find. Take a look at our sister website TechRadar's Xbox One X review for more information.

Xbox One X 1TB: $499 $399 at Walmart

Save $100: There are plenty of Xbox Black Friday bundle deals around this Black Friday season, but if it's just the console itself you're after, this is a great deal. You're getting 20% off the usual price at Walmart. Hurry, last time we checked there were only two left!

Want to make sure there isn't a better bundle deal for you? Walmart has knocked $70.99 off a range of game-plus-console packages. So for an extra $30 you could get multiplayer action role-playing game Fallout 76 or basketball simulation game NBA 2K19 bundled in. There's also an option to include battle royale shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, but that's only $17 at Walmart at the moment, so you're better buying the game and console separately.

For those of you in the UK who are feeling left out, we haven't seen any great One X deals yet, but ebay has a pretty banging deal on an Xbox One S Minecraft bundle.

Xbox One S (1TB) Minecraft starter pack: £249 £179 at ebay

Save 28%: Right now you can grab this new Xbox One S with several Minecraft games bundled in, including Minecraft and Minecraft Starter Pack. This deal is selling fast, so snap it up if you want it.View Deal

Take a look at our roundup of amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals for more top savings.

