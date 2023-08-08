Tinder's photo AI tool could help you find your good side

While the prospect of online dating can be exciting, the fun doesn't truly begin until you've overcome one terrifying hurdle – choosing a photo. To help you out, Tinder is allegedly developing an AI-powered tool to help take the struggle out of picking your best angle.

Set to launch in the coming months, Tinder's generative AI tool aims to simplify the dating game by scanning your photos and selecting the "right picture" for your profile. (Before you upload those photos, make sure you're shooting for success with the best camera phones of 2023.)

Will AI help encourage more right swipes? (Image credit: Tinder)

According to Mark Van Ryswyk, Tinder's chief product officer, around a third of Tinder's users would reportedly opt for some help from AI when curating their profiles, so there's clearly a demand for little guidance. CEO of Tinder's parent company Match Group, Bernard Kim, hopes that with the help of AI, users will be able to "build better profiles" that really "showcase their personalities".

It seems Tinder is gradually integrating AI into its services, with the recent introduction of a generative model that aids in writing your bio, based on your interests and relationship goals. Available to test markets, the AI "isn't perfect and may make mistakes," Tinder admits. But anything that eases the stress of plunging into the deep end of the dating pool can only be a good thing, right?

There's a lot of competition in the dating world. (Image credit: LoveGenius)

Tinder might be a frontrunner in the dating app game, but the concept of AI generated dating profile bios isn't as unique as you might think. LoveGenius is an AI model that's optimised for Tinder, Bumble and Badoo, claiming to be "scientifically proven" to "maximise attraction" for its users – so is Tinder too late to the party?

Some may be quick to criticise Tinder's shift towards using more AI-based tools, but Kim was quick to assert the brand's focus on maintaining "authenticity". And with recent ad campaigns aiming to shed its "one-night stand" reputation, it's clear Tinder is keen to continue promoting meaningful connections.