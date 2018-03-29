Transform your portfolio with the new Computer Arts

Another month has come and gone, which can only mean one thing: it's time for the latest issue of Computer Arts magazine - on sale now. Authenticity is at the heart of this issue, with reports that look at how big brands use hand-lettering to appear artisanal, plus a look at how the fascinating and unusual rebrand of London's Shakespeare's Globe Theatre was created.

Meanwhile, in their cover feature, Computer Arts talk to four industry leaders about the need for authenticity when it comes to developing your 'personal brand' as a designer. From their findings, it seems that designers at every level can benefit from letting the 'real you' shine through in your design portfolio. Discover how you can do just that with their invaluable advice.

Find out what the experts are looking for in a stand out portfolio

Elsewhere in issue 278, Computer Arts talk to Aardman Interactive to discover how it creates fun projects that people will love, Saiman Chow shares how he relies on gut instinct to create colourful animations and illustrations, and in their showcase the magazine takes a look at brand identity developed for a speedskating Olympic team.

To get a taste of what to expect, take a flick through the images below by using the arrow icons.

Image 1 of 5 Typography tips for that personal touch Image 2 of 5 Going for gold - it's an Olympic identity in our showcase Image 3 of 5 Saiman Chow shares the methods behind his work Image 4 of 5 It's all fun and games at Aardman Interactive Image 5 of 5 How the new identity for Shakespeare's Globe was made

Computer Arts is the world's best-selling design magazine, bursting at the seams with insights, inspiration, interviews and all the best new design projects. For all this delivered direct to your door each month, subscribe to Computer Arts. Right now you can save up to 63%!

Related articles: