UXPin launches free online conference for unlimited attendees

We are in the midst of the enterprise UX renaissance. Billion-dollar companies are finally seeing the value of design. But enterprise design isn’t as easy as just hiring a bunch of designers and calling it a day.



How do you create a sustainable design culture across continents? How do you overcome years of technical debt? How do you adapt UX principles for business products?

Enterprise UX Virtual Summit 2017 tackles these topics (and more) with speakers from IBM, SAP, Google, HP Enterprise, Asana, Groupon, and others. The 15 webinars span four days: 14-17 February 2017.

Organized by collaborative design platform UXPin , the worldwide event is totally free to join. Based on past data, the event is projected to draw over 10,000 registrants.

Instead of charging $800 per ticket, UXPin sponsored the event so that all 15 live webinars are open to all

It’s the first event of its size and scale. Each session is laser focused on challenges faced by senior practitioners and UX leaders. Learn from the very best while networking with thousands of peers in the Slack lobby.

Topics include scaling UX, creating design systems, standardizing UX process, improving enterprise usability, evangelizing design culture, overcoming legacy technology, and more.

The webinars are arranged in a single track, featuring experts like:

Irene Au – Design Partner at Khosla Ventures

– Design Partner at Khosla Ventures Jeff Veen – Design Partner at True Ventures

– Design Partner at True Ventures Leslie Witt – Head of UX for Small Business Products at Intuit

– Head of UX for Small Business Products at Intuit Lou Rosenfeld – Information architecture legend and founder of Rosenfeld Media

– Information architecture legend and founder of Rosenfeld Media Amanda Linden – Head of Design at Asana

– Head of Design at Asana Andrew Sandler – Director of Product Design, Groupon Merchant

– Director of Product Design, Groupon Merchant Rana Chakrabarti – Senior UX Designer at SAP

…and many more. Check out the full Speaker List and Schedule for more information.

See you there! And feel free to invite your friends and coworkers. Register now for free, right here.