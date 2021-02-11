Valentine's Day 2021: Beautiful flowers delivered in time for the big day

We know that Valentine's Day flowers might not be high on your list of priorities right now, what with the global pandemic and that. Have you seriously considered the ramifications of not giving the special person in your life some of the old celebratory blooms, though? That way lies a stay at the exclusive Club Maison de Chien.

Not to worry, though; if you pull your finger out there's still time to order flowers and get them delivered in time for the big day. And to save you some frantic searching, we've already done the hard work for you (as long as you're based in the US or UK).

We've found five of the best floral options to delight your significant other (and to give you some practice if you want to learn how to draw a rose), and at the time of writing they'll all deliver in time for Valentine's Day (of course if you're reading this in a blind panic on Saturday evening then all bets are off). So don't hang about; read on to find the bouquet of your dreams.

Valentine's Day flowers: US

Best discount Bouqs: Valentine's Day arrangement from $35

Save 30% with code BEMINE: This beautiful arrangement is hand-selected by expert flower farmers, and it would normally cost you $49 upwards. Use Bouqs' BEMINE code, though, and you'll get 30% knocked off the price.View Deal

1-800-Flowers: Two dozen assorted roses from $36.99

Save $23: This Valentine's rose bouquet is gathered with a dozen blooms fresh from its own farm, with prices starting at $36.99 for the basic bouquet. For a little extra impact you can add a vase and a box of chocolates; you know you want to.View Deal

ProFlowers: 12 red roses from $40

Or 24 for $65: As ProFlowers says, you can never go wrong with red roses. For $40 you'll get a dozen of them; for an extra $10 you can get a vase, too, and if you really fancy splashing out you can instead opt for two dozen from $65.View Deal

Teleflora: Hugs and Kisses bouquet from $44.99

Plenty of options: Here's a varied bouquet from Teleflora featuring white daisy spray chrysanthemums, pink carnations, red miniature carnations and red roses accented with fresh greenery. There are three sizes available, and you can even throw in balloons, a stuffed animal or some chocolates.View Deal

FTD: One dozen red roses and chocolates for $35

Save $15: This collection of a dozen red roses, an ombre red glass vase and a box of chocolates from FTD would normally cost you $50. Thanks to its Valentine's Day promotion, though, you can get for just $35, and even get it delivered on Sunday.View Deal

Valentine's Day flowers: UK

Flowers and pigs! Marks & Spencer: Valentine's Percy Pig gift bag for £30

Say it with pigs: We're calling it, this is the best Valentine's Day gift ever. Not only do you get flowers (including four roses and six tulips), you get a bag of Percy Pigs as well. And as if that wasn't enough, you can also throw in champagne, chocolates or even some extra bags of Percy Pigs.View Deal

Bloom & Wild: The Anna bouquet for £23

Great value: The Valentine's Day palette's traditionally a bit heavy on the reds and pinks, so why not mix things up with this gorgeous arrangement from Bloom & Wild? Featuring 17 stems in bud, including alstroemeria and solidago, it'll bring a bit of brightness to these winter months.View Deal

Serenata: A dozen red roses for £29.99

Save £5: Serenata's keeping things simple with this arrangement of a dozen red roses. "The classic romantic gesture will make your intentions clear," it notes. Well, quite, but let's not forget about social distancing and that. £5 off, too!View Deal

Eflorist: Lucky Star from £39.99

Support your local economy: This bouquet from Eflorist will be arranged and delivered by your local florist, and we all know how important it is to support local small businesses right now. It features red roses, chrysanthemums, alstroemeria and pink lilies (beware of the latter if you're a cat owner).View Deal

Interflora: Anything but roses for £50

No roses, guaranteed: We know that roses are traditional, but why be traditional? This hand-crafted arrangement from Interflora features a colourful cocktail of blooms and absolutely no roses, and it's delivered in bud for seven days of guaranteed freshness.View Deal

Read more: