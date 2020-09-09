Bag yourself a pair of Apple AirPods, Beats and more quality headphones for less than £15

The offers on ecommerce deals website Wowcher can be a bit hit and miss, but the company is currently running a mystery headphones deal, which is so good we can't quite believe what we're reading.

All you have to do is pay £14.99 (plus £3.99 delivery) to receive a random pair of headphones. And theses aren't just any headphones. The product list boasts some of the world's best running headphones and the best Apple headphones too, such as BEATS Powerbeats Pro or Solo 3, Samsung Galaxy earbuds, Bang & OLUFSEN BeoPlay H9 headphones (RRP £450) and Apple AirPods.

Mystery headphone deal: £14.99 at Wowcher

This incredible deal means you can get some of the world's best headphones for less than £15. Simply buy a voucher at Wowcher and get sent a random new pair of headphones, possibly even some new Apple AirPods. Good luck!



View Deal

The full product list (shown here) reveals the chances of getting the super expensive options are quite slim. But that said, the cheapest headphones on the list are the Samsung Galaxy, which usually cost around £99, followed by the i10. Now, the i10 earbuds normally cost under £20 but they are consistently reviewed as being a pretty convincing AirPods dupe. So whichever headphones you end up with, you're either making a huge saving or paying the right amount for a pair of well-reviewed earbuds (which would be super-handy for a back-up or fitness pair).

As deals go, despite there being a catch here, this is one of the best we've seen this year so far. And only time will tell if Amazon Prime 2020 or Apple Black Friday can top it.

So if you're in the market for some quality new headphones but are on a budget or can't decide which ones, this is the perfect deal for you. But you'll need to be quick, there's only a certain amount of products available and once they're gone, that's it. The voucher is valid until 14 September, with products being delivered by 23 September 2020. The deal is valid to UK residents only, excluding the Republic of Ireland. Good luck!

Read more: