My favourite award-winning Cricut alternative is on sale

Get up to $280 off the xTool M1 laser cutter.

One of the best laser cutters around is the Red Dot design award-winning xTool M1, and it's also one of the best Cricut alternative you can buy. This laser cutter also features a blade cutter, making it a perfect 2-in-1 machines.

Right now US crafters can get an impressive $200 off the xTool M1 at Amazon – get this superb laser cutter for $999 $799 (opens in new tab). This discount is on the basic 5W xTool M1 and you'll need to tick the coupon button below the price to qualify. 

If you want to embrace laser cutters fully then Amazon also has a coupon discount on the more power 10W xTool M1 laser cutter – this has $280 off when you tick the coupon box. Get it the 10W xTool M1 laser cutter for $1,399 $1119 (opens in new tab). (This model also includes the rotary engraver.)

UK crafters can save 10% on the 5W xTook M1 laser cutter at Amazon – get it now for £799.20 £719 (opens in new tab) (the xTool RRP is actually £809 in the UK). As with the US deals, UK crafters can also get the 10W xTook M1 laser cutter for less, there's £128.20 off at Amazon – get the 10W xTook M1 laser cutter for £1,151 (opens in new tab).

The best xTool M1 deal in the US

xTool M1 laser cutter: $999 (opens in new tab)

xTool M1 laser cutter: $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200 The xTools M1 laser cutter combines both a laser and a blade cutter and is fully enclosed to keep any dust or odours safely inside the machine. Using the coupon you can get a huge 20% off this Black Friday. If you need to find out more, read our guide to the best xTools machines (opens in new tab).

The best xTool M1 deal in the UK

xTool M1 laser cutter: £799.20 (opens in new tab)

xTool M1 laser cutter: £799.20 £719 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $80.20 There's a more modest saving for UK craft deal hunters, with a 10% discount on the basic 5W xTool M1 laser cutter. If you want to spend more you can get an equal saving on the 10W xTool M1 with a rotary engraver, at Amazon for £1,279.20 £1,151 (opens in new tab).

If you're not in the US or the UK and are looking for discounts on the xTool M1 laser cutter, then take a look below at the latest offers and prices.

