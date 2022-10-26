The best xTool accessories in 2022

The best xTool accessories can improve your xTool D1 laser cutter and M1 laser printer by adding the option to purify the air, focus the laser for finer engraving and even use more materials. In my guide I'll reveal the best new xTool accessories available now, as well as briefly detail what they can do.

While the xTool D1 laser cutter may not be the most powerful around, its open-frame design means you can add new modules and extensions to this device to improve its uses. If you want a powerful laser printer out-of-the-box then read my guide to the best Glowforge machines – this brand offers 45 watt and 40 watt laser cutters.

Glowforge are expensive, however, so also read my guide to the best xTool machines, which offer a variety of laser cutters and even the xTool M1 that features both laser and blade cutter technology. For a general overview we also have a buying guide to the best laser cutters.

When looking for the best xTool accessories you can use with the top xTool laser cutter I've gathered together some must-have modules and accessories, such as an air purifying unit, as well as add-ons that can enable you to do more, such as engrave fine designs on rare metals such as gold and silver; an ideal accessory for jewellers.

Now, read on and discover the new xTool accessories that can turn your basic xTool D1 laser cutter into a powerful, more complete crafting machine. Which gadget and accessory will be on your must-buy list?

The best xTool accessories available now

xTool Infrared Laser Module Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Size: 10.59 x 7.01 x 4.88"

Weight: 1.5 kg

Use: For fine engraving



+ For D1 and D1 Pro

+ Engrave metals

- 1064nm laser



The advantage of the less powerful D1 laser cutter and engraver models is that xTool supports this range with a number of accessories, this includes the xTool Infrared Laser Module with a narrower 1064nm laser. This means it's ideal for fine engraving. The Infrared Laser Module has been designed to work with all kinds of plastics and metals, including gold, silver and copper. This is a great addition for any crafter looking to make unique jewellery.

xTool Air Assist Set View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Size: ‎10.43 x 7.56 x 6.14"

Weight: ‎1.75 kg

Use: Removes smoke



+ For M1, D1, D1 Pro

+ Deeper, cleaner cutting

- Protects the laser



The xTool Air Assist Set not only enables your xTool laser cutter to cut deeper it also sucks away smoke and debris for a cleaner work area. This also means the laser inside your machine is protected and will last longer. You can hook up the xTool Air Assist Set to either an M1, D1 and D2 Pro machine and its 30L / min power ensures it will remove any dust at speed for more efficient working. If you want to create more complex, professional projects you'll need this gadget.

xTool Honeycomb Working Table View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Size: ‎19.68 x 19.68 x 0.9"

Weight: ‎‎3.7 kg

Use: Cleaner cuts



+ For D1 and D1 Pro

+ Smoother edges

- Avoid table damage



The xTool Air Honeycomb Working Table fits under the D1 and D1 Pro tabletop laser cutters and ensures you not only protect your craft table from unforeseen damage but its honeycomb structure means air can be passed around the cutting area for cleaner edges. Around the edges of the xTool Air Honeycomb Working Table are clear measurements, making it easy for you to align materials under the D1's laser. Handy.

xTool M1 Riser Base with Honeycomb Panel Visit Site (opens in new tab) Work ar: ‎12 x 16.8 x 4.7"

Weight: ‎‎n/a

Use: Heightens the M1



+ Engrave taller objects

+ Cleaner cuts

- Still protective



The new xTool M1 Riser Base with Honeycomb Panel is available to pre-order from the official xTool store. This box enables you to extend the height of your M1 laser and blade cutting machine. This also includes a Honeycomb Panel that ensures the laser cut created by the device is cleaner in and out by enabling better air flow around the cut area. It also uses magnetic clips to pin material to its surface for secure cutting and engraving.

xTool Enclosure View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Size: ‎25.78 x 17.3 x 3.9"

Weight: 5 kg

Use: Smoke proof cover



+ Sucks smoke away

+ Flame retardant

- Foldable design



The xTool Enclosure is a foldable 'box' that can fit over your D1 or D1 Pro laser cutter and prevent smoke from leaving the cutting area, and used with an air purifier it can clean the air. The device comes with a 3mm fan and extractor pipe. The xTool Enclosure is made from flame retardant material and effectively isolates 99 percent of smoke and odours. The xTool Enclosure is made from pieces that easily clip together which means it can be folded down and packed away when not being used.

xTool D1 Pro/D1 Extension Kit Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Size: ‎46.8 x 5.1 x 5.5"

Weight: 4.5 kg

Use: Expands work area



+ Expands to 17" length

+ Metal frame

- Easy assembly



The xTool D1 Pro Extension Kit can enlarge the laser cutter's work area by 200 percent, taking it to 36.85 x 17 inches. This not only enables you to engrave larger materials and objects but can also speed up your working. Like the D1 laser cutter this Extension Kit is made from an all-metal, aluminium alloy frame that ensures stability and accuracy for your engraving. The xTool D1 Pro Extension Kit is available in the US now, and UK crafters can get theirs by the end of October.

xTool RA2 Pro View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Size: ‎18.11 x 7.16 x 3.74"

Weight: 3.54 kg

Use: For cylindrical items



+ Engrave glasses, etc

+ For D1 and D1 Pro

- Supports all object sizes



Using the xTool RA2 Pro rotary accessory you're able to engrave cylindrical objects such as pens, mugs and vases. The device comes with four attachments, which means you can engrave four types of round objects, from Christmas baubles to wine glasses and rings, including interior ring engraving. This device also means you can engrave at angles, up to 45 degrees, so you can now use your D1 or D1 Pro laser cutting on tapered objects. If you're looking to expand your engraving, this is the best xTool accessory for you.

xTool Smoke Purifier View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Size: ‎20.47 x 13 x 22.44"

Weight: ‎18.8 kg

Use: Purifies air



+ 99.97% purification

+ For M1 and Laserbox

- Quiet 55 dB volume



The xTool Smoke Purifier has been designed for xTool's newest laser cutters, the xTool M1 and xTool Laserbox, this smoke purifier extracts fumes from these enclosed machines and purifies the air – xTool claims a 99.97 percent purification rate though it's three-layer system. The size means this device can fit under one of the best craft tables and its coasters ensure it can be moved easily. The xTool Smoke Purifier can work with the open desktop laser cutters, but it is best used with the enclosed machines.

xTool 20W Laser Module Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Size: ‎7.67 x 6.69 x 3.54"

Weight: 0.74 kg

Use: D1 laser upgrade



+ 20 watt diode laser

+ Faster engraving

- Cut10mm BassWood



The xTool 20W Laser Module is a neat addition for anyone who bought a 5 or 10 watt D1 laser cutter and now finds they need a little extra power and speed. For example, a 5 watt laser can cut BaseWood up to 3mm, this 20 watt module can cut 10mm thick BaseWood. xTool's 20 watt laser also engraves at a faster 10,000 mm / min as opposed to 3500 mm / min. This 20 watt module also cuts finer with less burn marks, making it a must for anyone crafting professional level projects.



