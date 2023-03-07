We're loving Apple's new yellow iPhone 14 (but there's one problem)

One of Apple's more recent annual traditions is the unveiling of a new colour for its current iPhone line up in the spring. Last March we got a green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, and the year before that it was a purple iPhone 12. And now, it's just dropped a yellow iPhone 14.

In a new blog post on the Apple Newsroom, the company has unveiled a new yellow hue for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. And this particular colour is more overdue than most. (Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

Hello, yellow (Image credit: Apple)

So why is yellow a big deal? Mainly because we haven't seen a yellow iPhone since the iPhone 11 way back in 2019. And there've only been three in total, with the iPhones 5C and XR also available in yellow. Indeed, with the iPhone 15 said to be coming in a dark red, 2023 is looking good for neglected colours.

The last yellow model was 2019's iPhone 11 (Image credit: Apple)

And now for the bad news. Unlike last year, Apple isn't giving us a new colour for the Pro iPhone. This kind of makes sense – unlike green, yellow doesn't exactly translate to the Pro line up's muted colour scheme. That said, there are still four awesome colours to choose from, including the particularly fetching deep purple – take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.

Read more: