If this really is the iPhone 15 design, I'm sold

While the iPhone 14 Pro offered a pretty significant upgrade over the 13 Pro thanks to the likes of the always-on display and Dynamic Island, the standard 14 was a different story. Aside from crash detection, there's little to differentiate it from its predecessor, but that could all change in 2023.

It's that time of year when 3D renders based on CAD files are doing the rounds, which means we might be seeing our first accurate glimpse of the design of the new models yet. Last week we saw the iPhone 15 Pro, and now it's the standard 15's turn in the spotlight. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

3D renders of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, shared with 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) by concept artist Ian Zelbo, show that the notch is finally going away completely, with both of the standard models adopting the Dynamic Island (which essentially turns the notch into a software feature capable of displaying information). And like those iPhone 15 Pro renders, they also feature rounder edges, and a thicker camera bump – though not quite to the same ridiculous extent as the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Plus render (right) vs the iPhone 14 Plus (left) (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The addition of the Dynamic Island to the standard 15 line up is great news, if only because it means non Pro users will finally get something new in 2023. The feature has already proven a hit on the 14 Pro, with fans imagining what it might look like on other Apple devices.

Time will tell if the feature is indeed coming to the more budget model this time around, but we'll be first in line if it does. We'll be adding this one to the long list of iPhone 15 rumours we hope to see become a reality.

Read more: