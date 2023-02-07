I'd buy this iPhone 15 Ultra concept in a heartbeat

By Daniel Piper
published

Bringing Apple Watch style to the iPhone.

iPhone 15 Ultra concept
Fan-made iPhone 15 Ultra concept (Image credit: Jonas Daehnert via Twitter)

The advent of a so-called iPhone 15 Ultra is becoming one of the most persistent Apple rumours of 2023 – and perhaps unsurprisingly. The success of last year's Apple Watch Ultra has revealed an appetite for tougher, more rugged designs – and if the iPhone 15 Ultra looks anything this new concept, I'll be first in line.

Taking strong design cues from the Apple Watch Ultra, this concept features thick titanium edges, protruding buttons and, of course, a bright orange power button. And with rumours suggesting USB-C is finally coming to the iPhone, the new port is present and correct. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.)

See more

The concept by Jonas Daehnert feels like the most realistic imagining of an iPhone 15 Ultra yet, taking the design language of the Apple Watch Ultra to its logical iPhone conclusion. An extra Action button on the iPhone could be just as useful as it is on the watch, and the thicker body provides the added benefit of reducing the hulking bulge of the ever-growing camera cutout. 

And the concept is proving popular on Twitter. "I'd purchase this thicc boi in an instant," one user comments, while another adds, "I just threw my 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max in the garage and I am now waiting for this to be released."

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra-inspired design is a hit (Image credit: Apple)

Time will tell if Apple is indeed planning to drop an iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023. In the meantime, the iPhone 14 Pro is as future-proof as it gets – check out today's best deals below.

Read more:

