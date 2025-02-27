Tell us what you think of the iPhone 17 design

It's that time of year again, when the rumour mill starts ramping up for the next iPhone launch, and the leaks and renders start to gain some credibility. And while the iPhone hasn't changed a whole lot in terms of design over the past few years, but that's all set to change in September 2025.

Rumour has it we're in for three distinct models next year; the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max. And now leaked CAD files have offered us as pretty compelling glimpse at all three. With new, fat camera arrays and, in the case of the AIR, a super-thin profile, there certainly seem to be some changes in store. Will the redesign(s) still be worthy of our best camera phones roundup?

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

Leaker Majin Bu has shared 3D renders of all three models. While the standard iPhone 17 looks pretty similar to the iPhone 16, the brand new 'Air' and the Pro models look very different. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a single camera with a horizontal camera bump that takes up the entire width of the iPhone. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is also rumoured to feature a full horizontal camera bump but with three lenses. In other words, the camera bump looks absolutely massive. And the 17 Pro is also rumoured to feature a glass section on the rear of the device for reverse charging (useful for charging, say, your AirPods).

iPhone 17 Lineup CAD pic.twitter.com/xednTkpJnqFebruary 23, 2025

We've already argued both the Air and the Pro seem a little nonsensical – in the case of the former it seems like we could see several sacrifices (battery life, single camera) in pursuit of thinness, whereas that massive Pro camera bump is just... too big. But we want to know what you think – let us know in the comments below.