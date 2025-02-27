Tell us what you think of the iPhone 17 design

The rumoured new look is causing controversy.

It's that time of year again, when the rumour mill starts ramping up for the next iPhone launch, and the leaks and renders start to gain some credibility. And while the iPhone hasn't changed a whole lot in terms of design over the past few years, but that's all set to change in September 2025.

Rumour has it we're in for three distinct models next year; the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max. And now leaked CAD files have offered us as pretty compelling glimpse at all three. With new, fat camera arrays and, in the case of the AIR, a super-thin profile, there certainly seem to be some changes in store. Will the redesign(s) still be worthy of our best camera phones roundup?

