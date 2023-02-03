I'm loving this fun new iPhone lock screen concept

Apple gave the iPhone lock screen such much-needed love with iOS 16, introducing customisation options including fonts and widgets. One thing that hasn't changed is the plain old passcode entry UI – but one designer has imagined a fun, if not entirely practical, take on the design.

Product designer Kee Yen Yeo has reimagined the passcode input tool as 'dial to unlock' – with the design mimicking a traditional dial combination padlock. It looks wildly fiddly to use (goodbye muscle memory), but hey – if you're trying to spend less time on your phone, perhaps that's what you need. (If this isn't you, take a look at the best iPhone 14 deals.)

Dial to unlock? pic.twitter.com/bc7PG0fsXOJanuary 31, 2023 See more

Although the whole thing is hilariously impractical, there's no denying that Yeo has nailed the Apple aesthetic. But while many are appreciating the humorous design, the joke appears to be flying over others' heads. "Because I have 8 seconds to waste while trying to access my device. Yeah nah," one user comments, prompting Yeo to add, "This is a joke btw, I just wanna turn my brain off and make stupid useless stuff sometimes."

And it's by no means the strangest fan-made Apple concept we've seen lately. From those steampunk inspired Apple VR headset renders to that buttonless iPhone design, plenty of weird and wonderful ideas have done the rounds lately. That said, none are quite as weird and wonderful as Apple's own patents.

