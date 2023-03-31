The iPhone 15 Pro sure sounds like the Apple Watch Ultra

It might still be six months away, but rumours about the iPhone 15 line up already feel like they're reaching fever pitch. From smaller bezels to the long overdue addition of USB-C, there are a few rumours that keep recurring – and it's sounding more and more like the iPhone 15 Pro could take its cue from the Apple Watch Ultra.

We've already heard that, like the Ultra, the iPhone 15 Pro could do away with stainless steel in favour of a brand new titanium frame. And now, new reports suggest that the Apple Watch Ultra's other headline feature could make the jump to iPhone: the Action button. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

Rumoured to be replacing the Mute switch, the Action button could be customisable, like it is on the Apple Watch Ultra. As MacRumors (opens in new tab) reports, there are various functions it could perform on the iPhone, from activating Control Centre to turning on the flashlight.

The action button is one of the Apple Watch Ultra's headline features (Image credit: perezr10 via MacRumors)

It could certainly provide a major productivity boost for iPhone users, removing the need to scroll into various menus for particular features. And with Apple rumoured to be making big changes to the buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro, potentially opting for haptic buttons, it could make sense for the company to throw in a brand new, customisable Action button to show off the tech.

Indeed, along with that rumoured titanium frame, it sounds like the Apple Watch Ultra could be providing the framework for the next generation of iPhone. For every rumour in one place, check out our iPhone 15 roundup, and take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.

