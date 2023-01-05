Why Apple's iPhone 15 might make up for the disappointing iPhone 14

Before the release of the iPhone 14, we heard lots of rumours that Apple was planning to widen the gap between the standard and 'Pro' models. This turned out to be true, which meant we got an amazing 14 Pro with its Dynamic Island and Always-On Display, and a decidedly 'meh' iPhone 14 with its, erm, well, give me a minute and I might think of a new feature.

But if new reports are to be believed, the basic iPhone 15 could make up for its predecessor's shortcomings. Apparently, the standard model could feature a 48MP camera, bringing it in line with the current top-of-the-range lenses on the 14 Pro. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out today's best iPhone 14 deals.)

A fan-made render of the iPhone 15 (Image credit: AppleInsider)

The plain old iPhone 14 arrived last year with the same design, same chip and same camera as the iPhone 13 before it. But 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) reports that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a three-stacked sensor with a 48-megapixel wide lens. The benefits for mobile photographers are obvious – 48MP offers much more detail than the current, somewhat paltry 12MP. It sounds like we'd better make another space in our roundup of the best camera phones.

The iPhone 14 left us a little cold (Image credit: Apple)

But it's not all good news – not every 'Pro' camera feature is rumoured to be hitting the entry-level iPhone 15. Unlike the 14 Pro, the basic 15 apparently won't feature a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner for enhanced AR experiences.

...but the iPhone 14 Pro is a winner (Image credit: Apple)

Still, anything that improves the cheaper iPhone model is welcome news to us. And it seems we're not alone – with sales of the iPhone 14 Plus proving somewhat lacklustre, it seems fans have already clocked the fact that the basic iPhone 14 doesn't offer a ton of reasons to upgrade. But from a titanium design to those ever-present USB-C whisperings, the rumour mill is already painting a picture of a truly exciting iPhone line up for 2023.

