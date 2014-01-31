Make your own movies with free video and photo editing software

Have you always wanted to try your hand at video or photo editing but on a budget? Then you won't want to miss this brilliant New Year offer from software developer FXhome.

Until 4 Feb, 2014, the company's popular HitFilm 2 Express video editing software, usually priced at $149, and PhotoKey 6 Lite photo editing package, worth $49, are both available to download for free.

Joshua Davies, FXHome founder and CEO, comments, "One of our main aims has always been to help out those just starting out in filmmaking and we also feel HitFilm would be a great educational tool in schools and colleges.

"This offer gives new users an opportunity to get their hands on HitFilm 2 Express for absolutely nothing, and will show users that they can create a film in three easy steps - shoot, create and share."

But hurry, this offer is only available until 4 Feb, 2014!

