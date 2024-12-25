NASA brings a cosmic Christmas with stunning space photography

NASA is getting into the festive spirit, sharing some stunning images of the Christmas Tree Cluster and the Cosmic Wreath. The star clusters are a marvel of deep space, showcasing the beauty to be found beyond our planet, and what's more, they're only a mere 200,000 light-years away.

The Universe is so vast that we're often surprised by new mesmerising visual phenomena (even optical illusions in space), but the beauty of cosmic photography never grows old. Not only are the images a delightful Christmas treat, but they also reveal the intricate lifecycle of the stars.

(Image credit: NASA/JWST/Webb/Chandra)

The Cosmic Wreath (officially known by the less festive name 'NGC 602'), lies on the outskirts of the Small Magellanic Cloud. The image combines data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory with a previously released image from the agency’s James Webb Space Telescope. Approximately 200,000 light-years from Earth, the dark ring-like outline of the wreath is made up of dense clouds of filled dust, manifesting in a mesmerising blend of oranges, yellows, greens, and blues.

The Christmas Tree Cluster (NGC 2264) is a group of young stars ranging from one to five million years old. Around 2,500 light-years from Earth, the Christmas Tree Cluster gets its name from swirling gasses that form its unique shape. Using Chandra data (red, purple, blue, and white) and optical data (green and violet) captured by astrophotographer Michael Clow, the 'tree' appears to be adorned by masses of twinkling stars.

(Image credit: NASA/JWST/Webb/Chandra)

