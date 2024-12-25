NASA brings a cosmic Christmas with stunning space photography

By
published

Happy Holidays from 200,000 light-years away.

Space photography
(Image credit: NASA/JWST/Webb/Chandra)

NASA is getting into the festive spirit, sharing some stunning images of the Christmas Tree Cluster and the Cosmic Wreath. The star clusters are a marvel of deep space, showcasing the beauty to be found beyond our planet, and what's more, they're only a mere 200,000 light-years away.

The Universe is so vast that we're often surprised by new mesmerising visual phenomena (even optical illusions in space), but the beauty of cosmic photography never grows old. Not only are the images a delightful Christmas treat, but they also reveal the intricate lifecycle of the stars.

