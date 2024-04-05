NASA’s stunning eclipse posters are out of this world

By Natalie Fear
published

And they’re free to use.

Eclipse posters
(Image credit: NASA)

NASA has released a stunning collection of custom posters to commemorate the upcoming eclipse on 8 April 2024. The diverse illustrations are bursting with charm, each celebrating the celestial phenomenon in the artist's own unique style.

The awe-inspiring artworks are certainly worthy of a spot on our list of best poster designs, and what's more, they're completely free to use. Occurring once in a blue moon, the upcoming eclipse is a rare opportunity to witness one of nature's most stunning phenomenons – what better way to celebrate than with some astonishing art?

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

