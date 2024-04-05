NASA’s stunning eclipse posters are out of this world

NASA has released a stunning collection of custom posters to commemorate the upcoming eclipse on 8 April 2024. The diverse illustrations are bursting with charm, each celebrating the celestial phenomenon in the artist's own unique style.

The awe-inspiring artworks are certainly worthy of a spot on our list of best poster designs, and what's more, they're completely free to use. Occurring once in a blue moon, the upcoming eclipse is a rare opportunity to witness one of nature's most stunning phenomenons – what better way to celebrate than with some astonishing art?

Dongjae “Krystofer” Kim

(Image credit: Dongjae “Krystofer” Kim/NASA)

A Senior Science Animator at the Conceptual Image Lab at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Krystofer took an outside-of-the-box approach to his poster. Inspired by the sheer scale of the eclipse, he imagined how it would look in years to come, outside of his current view.

"I thought of how future space explorations with permanent settlements on the Moon will view this event," he says. The result is a captivating poster that invites us to think beyond our perception, imagining the eclipse from the unique perspective of the moon.

You can download Krystofer's poster here.

Genna Duberstein

(Image credit: Genna Duberstein/NASA)

Taking a playful approach, Emmy-nominated multimedia producer and graphic designer Genna Duberstein created this adorable pup-themed poster. Inspired by a wholesome picture of her parents with their family dog during the 2017 eclipse, she captures the "goofy" spirit of that precious memory with this design.

"There’s no denying an eclipse can be an awe-inspiring event, but it can be just plain fun too!” she says. Genna's stunning graphic style is a wonderful addition to the collection, embracing the lighter and brighter side of this celestial awe.

You can download Genna's poster here.

Tyler Nordgren

(Image credit: Tyler Nordgren/NASA)

Taking a more retro approach, artist and professional astronomer Tyler Nordgren captures the collective awe of the millions who will witness the eclipse. Modelled after the 1930s 'See America' national park posters, the poster has a charming appeal that shows the timelessness of this momentous event.

"This will be a day people will remember and talk about with awe for the rest of their lives. I hope I captured some small part of that,” Tyler says. His design is a delightful dose of nostalgia, expertly capturing that retro feel with stylish typography and a dreamy colour scheme.

You can download Tyler's poster here.

Kristen Perrin

(Image credit: Kristen Perrin/NASA)

The final poster was created by Kristen Perrin – a Senior Multimedia and Graphic Specialist on the NASA Heliophysics communications team. Kristen was keen to create a sense of community and inclusivity in her design, proving that the eclipse is "an experience for everyone".

The composition of the design is cleverly arranged to inform the viewer. "Using the spherical elements to represent the Moon and some of the planets within our solar system encouraged the overall visual to help the audience see where the eclipse takes place and understand, by the coloring, what would happen," Kristen says.

You can download Kristen's poster here.

For more NASA news, check out the adorable optical illusion in space. I you're after more eclipse updates, check out NASA's official solar eclipse app to see the phenomenon in full glory.