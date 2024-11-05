Apple and Pixelmator could be Adobe's greatest threat yet

News
By
published

Will the Photoshop alternative become a Photoshop replacement?

Pixelmator
(Image credit: Pixelmator/Future)

The news of Apple's planned acquisition of photo editing app Pixelmator has caused quite the online stir this week, with fans speculating over how Apple might move forward with a native, first-party photo editing app (and one that happens to be one of the best iPad apps for designers). And they're also speculating about how the move might affect Adobe.

"Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval," Pixelmator announced. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles