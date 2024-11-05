Apple and Pixelmator could be Adobe's greatest threat yet

The news of Apple's planned acquisition of photo editing app Pixelmator has caused quite the online stir this week, with fans speculating over how Apple might move forward with a native, first-party photo editing app (and one that happens to be one of the best iPad apps for designers). And they're also speculating about how the move might affect Adobe.

"Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval," Pixelmator announced. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come."

Pixelmator Pro is already a powerful Photoshop alternative

Since its inception 17 years ago, Pixelmator has grown from a simple mobile photo editor to something much more powerful, particularly with the launch of Pixelmator Pro, which is already one of the best Photoshop alternatives.

"We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance," Pixelmator wrote in its announcement. "And looking back, it’s crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania. Now, we’ll have the ability to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world."

"If Apple plays their cards right, they could make Pixelmator into a Photoshop competitor and a huge reason to switch platforms for creatives," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "I hope this represents Apple returning to the pro photo space... If they use this to break Adobe’s monopoly they should get a Nobel prize." Indeed, it seems much of the discourse online is revolving around the fact that this acquisition could represent the most serious threat we've seen to Adobe for a while.

Apple is for sure coming after Adobe now with the Pixelmator acquisition pic.twitter.com/1VzH6m1NaUNovember 1, 2024

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨@Apple just bought @pixelmator, a huge competitor to the Adobe Suite.Now that they have Pixelmator and Final Cut, is this truly the end of Adobe? pic.twitter.com/UAOIv0i99ONovember 1, 2024

Apple has completed is purchase of photo editing app maker, Pixelmator. Adobe has been put on notice. pic.twitter.com/2gexDh4nMhNovember 1, 2024

Time will tell whether Adobe and/or Photoshop should be worried. But with the the company having faced some pushback for its focus on AI in recent months, it's clear that some users might not need too much convincing to jump ship right now.